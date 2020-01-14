Justices Urged To Clarify Damages For Wrongfully Convicted

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review a case related to a decades-old murder conviction so it can clarify whether the wrongfully convicted can be barred from collecting damages if they plead "no contest" to the time they served as a condition for release, the American Bar Association has argued. The high court should use the case of Louis Taylor and his 1972 conviction for murdering 28 people as part of a Tucson, Arizona, hotel fire to clarify its ruling in a 1994 case that set limits on how convicts may collect damages for their incarceration, according to the ABA's amicus brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS