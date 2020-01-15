Full 9th Circ. To Review Filipina's Removal From US Territory

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit has agreed to reevaluate a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling over whether a Filipina was lawfully residing in the U.S. after the Northern Mariana Islands became subject to American immigration law. In light of the decision, a three-judge panel's June opinion will no longer have precedential status, U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas said in Monday's order. The panel had affirmed the BIA's ruling that Catherine Lopena Torres was properly placed in removal proceedings for not possessing a valid entry document, such as an unexpired immigrant visa, a reentry permit or border crossing card, as required by...

