Ritzen Creates Uniformity On Bankruptcy Stay Appeals Timing

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- Last week the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously settled the issue of the timing of appeals of orders conclusively resolving motions for relief from the automatic stay in a Chapter 11 case. In Ritzen Group Inc. v. Jackson Masonry LLC, the court agreed with the majority of jurisdictions, which hold that orders determining motions for relief from the automatic stay must be appealed within 14 days of their entry and not at the end of the case.[1] In speaking for the court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held that adjudication of the motion is a “proceeding” under 28 U.S. Code Section 158(a). As...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS