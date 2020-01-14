DuPont, 3M Sued Over Michigan 'Forever Chemicals' Pollution

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Michigan sued 3M, DuPont and 15 other chemical companies for financial damages Tuesday, alleging that the companies “withheld scientific evidence” and “deliberately” concealed the dangers of PFAS, allowing the so-called “forever chemicals” to contaminate the environment and expose the state’s drinking water and residents to harm. DuPont and 3M deny the allegations. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sued the chemical companies over the environmental contamination of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, saying the compounds take thousands of years to degrade and can lead to illness in people. “Defendants manufactured and used PFAS with full knowledge of PFAS health...

