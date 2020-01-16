NM Court Asked To Stop Photog Acting As 'Copyright Troll'

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A manufacturer representative agency based in New Mexico has accused a Colorado photographer of posting his pictures online without notice of copyright ownership and then sending a lawyer after anyone who uses them. Mountain States Agency LLC on Tuesday asked a New Mexico federal judge for a declaratory judgment that Blaine Harrington's behavior deems him ineligible to sue the company for infringement. It also accused the alleged "copyright troll" of violating the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act. "Rather than concentrate his business on the sale or licensing of those images, Mr. Harrington has pursued a believed-to-be unique business model," the complaint...

