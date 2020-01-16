Auditor Defends Info-Gathering In Insurer's £20M Loss Suit

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 3:20 PM GMT) -- BSG Valentine has defended the steps it took to get audit evidence from a now-defunct Caribbean insurer about the value of gold reserve bonds on its books, as the accounting company fights negligence claims from the insurer's liquidators. BSG Valentine has said in new court documents that it stands by its investigation into the gold reserve notes, or GRNs, at the heart of a High Court lawsuit brought by the liquidators of Northern and Western Insurance Co. Ltd. The liquidators allege that BSG negligently signed off company accounts that fraudulently claimed the insurer had GRNs worth substantial amounts of money which in fact...

