Broker Fights Nigerian Insurer’s Unpaid Reinsurance Claim

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 2:06 PM GMT) -- A British insurance broker struck back against litigation filed by a Nigerian insurer alleging that the intermediary failed to find it suitable reinsurance coverage, leaving the insurance company on the hook for some damages when an airplane storage facility caught fire. In its defense filing with the High Court, broker Rickard Lazenby International Ltd. disputed claims by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PLC that it should now pay up more than $542,000 because of an alleged gap in coverage. Rickard Lazenby said while it operated in the insurance brokerage field, it “was not an expert in reinsurance brokerage.” The broker said its only...

