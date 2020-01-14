5th Circ. Swats Away Security Pro's Disability Bias Appeal

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday turned aside a security company employee's attempt to revive his disability bias suit alleging he was fired for having diabetes, saying instead the man's former employer acted within bounds when it ousted him for sleeping on the job. A three-judge panel upheld a November 2018 order by U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings awarding summary judgment to Champion National Security Inc. over claims by George Charles Clark that he was illegally fired — in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas state law — because he had medical conditions related to being a diabetic....

