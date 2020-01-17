Real Estate Rumors: AIG, Aziz Ali, Amherst Capital

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- AIG has loaned $47.3 million to Beachworld Residential for a Farmers Branch, Texas, apartment building the company recently purchased, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan is for Jefferson Landmark, a 324-unit building that Beachworld Residential plans to rebrand as Jewel on Landmark, according to the report. An entity managed by investors Fanny and Jonathan Cohen has paid $7.2 million for a three-building office complex close to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 2001-2005 W. Cypress Creek Road, which has a total of 49,867 square feet, and the seller is an entity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS