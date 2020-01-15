Profane Atty Says 'Sorry' In Allstate Sanctions Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Culver City, California, attorney who sent threatening, profanity-laced emails to Allstate's counsel during an insurance coverage suit has reiterated his apologies to the court and told the court that Allstate has submitted an inflated cost and fees estimate in its sanctions request, calling the motion "excessive and unnecessary." Christopher G. Hook, who has since been fired by his clients — Alan Baker and his wife, Linda B. Oliver — told the court on Tuesday his misconduct was the result of the loss of a close family member and said he was seeking help in dealing with his "raw" emotions....

