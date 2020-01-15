Qatar Bank Gets A Boost After Yacht Owner Bails On €5M Trial

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 6:59 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge on Wednesday threw out Force India Ltd.’s defense to a €5 million ($5.5 million) claim from Qatar National Bank over outstanding loan payments and the sale of a luxury yacht after the Indian company failed to show up for trial. On the first day of what was expected to be a three-day trial, Judge Nigel Teare allowed the proceedings to continue in the absence of Force India. As he threw out the defendant’s pleadings — one option of several available to the court in such situations — he told the Qatari lender that it was still required to prove...

