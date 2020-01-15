Liberty Withdraws From Commercial Insurance In Ireland

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- U.S.-based Liberty Insurance said Wednesday it will pull its commercial liability and commercial property business from Ireland but said it remains committed to the Irish market. Liberty, the third-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S., will stop quoting for its commercial and development bonds lines of business in the Republic immediately and will fully exit the market on April 1. The insurer said it will continue to honor existing contracts but will not renew contracts when they expire. It added that it will focus instead on personal lines of insurance and fleet insurance. Liberty said it “remains fully committed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS