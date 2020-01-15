Simpson Thacher Leads Lexington In $14B PE Secondary Fund

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 11:01 AM EST) -- Lexington Partners, advised by Simpson Thacher, revealed Wednesday it raked in $14 billion for its latest secondary fund, significantly surpassing the firm’s fundraising target and its previous secondary fund. The fund, dubbed Lexington Capital Partners IX LP, and its associated investment vehicles started fundraising at the end of 2018. LCP IX trumped the $12 billion target set by Lexington. The latest fundraise also topped the $10.1 billion the firm scored for LCP VIII in 2015, the firm said. New York-based Lexington, which is a global alternative investment manager, said the fund will focus on acquiring private equity and alternative assets around...

