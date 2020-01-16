Intel And Apple Get 4 Qualcomm Patents Axed At PTAB

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has determined in a series of 11 inter partes review decisions issued on Tuesday and Wednesday that all claims in four Qualcomm patents challenged by Apple and Intel are invalid. In the eight IPRs involving Intel, the board said the chipmaker's patent 9,608,675 covering a power amplifier was obvious in light of existing technology and that its patent 8,698,558 covering radio transmission for mobile devices is anticipated and obvious in light of prior art. In the three IPRs involving Apple, the board found that Qualcomm patent 8,665,239 covering touch screen technology was obvious and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS