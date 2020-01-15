Mayors Tell 10th Circ. Climate Case Belongs In State Court

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- A nationwide mayors' group and environmentalists are asking the Tenth Circuit to reject ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy's bid to move from state to federal court a lawsuit filed by Boulder, Colorado, that seeks to hold the companies liable for climate change-related infrastructure damages. In an amicus brief filed Tuesday supporting Boulder, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities and the International Municipal Lawyers Association said the companies are asking the appeals court to create an improperly broad new standard that would rob local governments of their right to bring certain types of claims in state court. And in another...

