Enviros Say 'Cancer Alley' Plastics Plant Needed Closer Look

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Green groups on Wednesday accused the Army Corps of Engineers of failing to evaluate the environmental and health impacts of permitting a Formosa Plastics Corp. petrochemical facility in a heavily industrialized region of Louisiana known as "Cancer Alley." The Center For Biological Diversity and others claim that the Corps flouted the National Environmental Policy Act by basing a Clean Water Act permit and other authorizations for the project on an inadequate and flawed environmental assessment. The Corps issued permits in September for Formosa, a Taiwanese plastics maker, to build a plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana, which is part of a projected boom...

