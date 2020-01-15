LifeCare's Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan Gets Consensual OK

Law360, Wilmington (January 15, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan for liquidating former hospital facility owner LifeCare Holdings LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware after debtor attorneys said the confirmation order was being presented on a fully consensual basis. During a hearing in Wilmington, attorney Joseph M. Mulvihill of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said all objections and comments filed with respect to the plan had been resolved before the start of the proceeding and the plan had received the support of all voting creditors. A class of senior lenders was entitled to vote on the plan because, while the lenders' claims will be paid...

