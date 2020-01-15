NJ Panel Sinks Ex-ShopRite Worker's Age Bias Appeal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday swatted down a former ShopRite store worker’s attempt to reopen a suit accusing a grocery cooperative of not properly evaluating her age bias complaint and destroying electronic evidence after she filed suit, saying the evidence cut against her arguments. A three-judge panel upheld an Essex County Superior Court ruling awarding summary judgment to Wakefern Food Corp., a grocery cooperative, over claims by Gina Dorrity, who was fired from one of the cooperative’s member ShopRite stores, that Wakefern violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. As part of its ruling, the panel rejected Dorrity’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS