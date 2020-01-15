Robbins Approved To Lead Vape Co. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge approved the selection of Robbins LLP as lead counsel for a proposed investor class action accusing e-cigarette distributor Greenlane Holdings Inc. of keeping quiet about regulatory issues ahead of its initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman's Tuesday order consolidates two proposed class actions, both filed in the Southern District of Florida, and approves the law firm of Saxena White PA as liaison counsel for the lead plaintiffs. A December filing on behalf of the newly appointed investor plaintiffs Douglas Chabot and Yevgeny Goncharov noted that another group of investors that had previously placed a...

