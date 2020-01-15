Lego Competitor Dodges Injunction On Bricks, But Not Dolls

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday cleared a Hong Kong-based toy company to keep selling several products while Lego sues it for infringement in Connecticut federal court. The three-judge panel vacated U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson's July preliminary injunction as it applies to certain Zuru toy bricks and packaging, but left it in place for specific action figures. Lego A/S claims these products infringe its copyrights, trademarks and design patents. Lego's copyrighted "minifigures," top, and the Zuru action figures that Lego is trying to enjoin. (Court documents) Lego was able to prove that it'll be harmed by Zuru's action figures without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS