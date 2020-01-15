2 BigLaw Alums Among Reps. Prosecuting Trump In Senate

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Two BigLaw veterans and a former federal prosecutor are among the seven impeachment managers appointed Wednesday to act as prosecutors in the coming Senate trial of President Donald Trump on House-approved charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduces the seven impeachment managers who will present the House's case during the Senate trial of President Donald Trump. (AP) Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveiled the lineup at a news conference before a House vote to send the articles to the Senate, setting in motion formalities this week ahead of a six-days-a-week trial expected to begin in earnest...

