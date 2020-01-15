Ill. Cannabis Co. Cresco Labs' Workers Unionize In NLRB Vote

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Workers at one of Illinois' biggest cannabis companies have voted to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers, in a move that drew the support of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. In a 58-32 vote, employees of Cresco Labs' Joliet, Illinois, facility joined the Local 881 chapter of UFCW on Tuesday, exactly two weeks after adult use sales began in the state. The bargaining unit will include 100 employees at the facility, which does everything from cultivation to infusion, according to Zach Koutsky, legislative and political director for Local 881. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, is the...

