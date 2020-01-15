Md. Judge Says Trump Can't Let States Refuse Refugees

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 12:56 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s executive order allowing states and local governments to refuse refugees, ruling Wednesday that the order goes against lawmakers’ intent. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte held that the September order, which had been challenged in court by a group of faith-based refugee organizations, conflicts with the Refugee Act and “flies in the face of clear congressional intent.” By allowing states to unilaterally opt out of the refugee resettlement program for no reason, the executive order appears to undermine the purpose of the Refugee Act, which states that the federal government must “consult...

