US-China Trade Deal Aims To Bolster IP Protection

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- A trade deal struck Wednesday between the U.S. and China featured a number of commitments from Beijing to strengthen protections on U.S. intellectual property. The agreement, a momentary truce in a long standoff between President Donald Trump’s administration and China, included provisions on trade secrets, drug patents, online copyright infringement and counterfeit consumer goods. The pact follows years of criticism from American business interests that China has allowed widespread infringement of foreign intellectual property. “China recognizes the importance of establishing and implementing a comprehensive legal system of intellectual property protection and enforcement as it transforms from a major intellectual property consumer...

