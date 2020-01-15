Virgin Islands Demands Epstein Estate Forfeit Private Islands

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands’ attorney general slapped the estate of the deceased millionaire Jeffrey E. Epstein with a lawsuit Wednesday, demanding that it hand over the convicted sex offender’s two private islands, repay any tax benefits it received from the government and dissolve. In a 49-page, 22-count complaint, the Virgin Islands, an unincorporated territory of the United States, argued that from 2001 Epstein used his two private islands and his boats and helicopters to illegally traffic underage girls as young as 12 for sexually abuse. “The Epstein Enterprise engaged in a pattern of criminal activity in the Virgin Islands (and elsewhere) with...

