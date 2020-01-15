SEC Gets $50M In Default Judgments For Oil Ponzi Fraudsters

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission picked up four default judgments on Wednesday that order a combined $50 million in disgorgement against three convicted fraudsters and a company they used in an oil investment Ponzi scheme. A Georgia federal judge granted the agency's motion for default judgments against David R. Greenlee, David A. Stewart and Richard P. Underwood, three men who've each pled guilty in related criminal cases to raising more than $15 million from investors who'd expected to make impressive profits on oil and gas projects. Each man was sentenced to pay hefty restitutions in their criminal cases, which will offset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS