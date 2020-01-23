Breaking Down Michael Avenatti's Nike Extortion Trial

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Once plastered all over cable news screens, Michael Avenatti will soon be making his first of several planned appearances before a different audience: federal jurors. The embattled attorney and former Trump sparring partner will be facing an uphill battle next week in New York as he fights charges that he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Avenatti’s fall from grace has been as precipitous as his rise to national prominence after years representing plaintiffs in personal injury and class action matters in the Los Angeles area. He was propelled to notoriety representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her...

