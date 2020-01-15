Electric Co-Ops Ditch Plans For $2.8B Coal Plant In Kansas

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- A pair of electricity co-operatives on Wednesday pulled the plug on a long-planned $2.8 billion coal-fired power plant in Kansas despite a previous blessing from the state's highest court for the facility's construction. Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which operates in four Western states, and Kansas-based Sunflower Electric Power Corp. had collaborated since 2005 on a proposed expansion of Sunflower's Holcomb coal-fired plant. But Tri-State said Wednesday that it would no longer pursue the project as part of its plans to get out of coal-fired power generation and significantly boost its renewable energy sources. That prompted Sunflower to announce that it...

