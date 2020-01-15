​​​​​​​Verizon Defeats Pa. Town In Cell Tower Challenge

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A federal judge handed Verizon a victory Wednesday in its suit against a Pennsylvania town that denied the company permission to build a cell tower on the town's property. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani ordered the Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors to grant Verizon its permit to construct a 95-foot-tall cell tower in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, agreeing with the country’s largest telecom provider that “at every turn” the board's “reasons for denying Verizon’s application [in 2017] with respect to the ‘general’ requirements are not supported by substantial evidence.” In his summary judgment ruling, Judge Mariani wrote that he couldn't identify “any...

