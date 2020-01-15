Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Verizon Defeats Pa. Town In Cell Tower Challenge

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A federal judge handed Verizon a victory Wednesday in its suit against a Pennsylvania town that denied the company permission to build a cell tower on the town's property. 

U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani ordered the Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors to grant Verizon its permit to construct a 95-foot-tall cell tower in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, agreeing with the country’s largest telecom provider that “at every turn” the board's “reasons for denying Verizon’s application [in 2017] with respect to the ‘general’ requirements are not supported by substantial evidence.”

In his summary judgment ruling, Judge Mariani wrote that he couldn't identify “any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®