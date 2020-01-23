Environmental Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP was involved in some of the year’s biggest environmental disputes, from the ongoing fallout over the Aliso Canyon gas leak to defending against a growing wave of climate change litigation, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Environmental Groups of the Year. The environmental practice numbers 44 partners and eight counsel, with outposts on both coasts, including in California, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The group’s size and its close collaboration with Morgan Lewis’ litigation team has enabled the firm to take on complex, sprawling disputes, partner James J. Dragna said....

