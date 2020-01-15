Michael Avenatti To Stay In Jail Ahead Of Embezzlement Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (January 15, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday remanded Michael Avenatti to federal custody after finding probable cause that the embattled attorney committed mail and wire fraud while awaiting trial on criminal charges that he embezzled client funds to pay his own debts. A federal judge in California found prosecutors had demonstrated probable cause in alleging attorney Michael Avenatti had unlawfully moved money to hide it from judgment debtors. (AP) At a bail review hearing in Santa Ana, California, set after his arrest late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna found prosecutors had demonstrated probable cause in alleging the attorney has been unlawfully...

