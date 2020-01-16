4th Circ. Secures Win For Nursing Home In Death Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a North Carolina federal court's decision to clear an inpatient and rehab services company of medical malpractice, ruling that an expert failed to sufficiently explain how the facility caused a woman's death. Wednesday's unpublished opinion affirmed the trial court's summary judgment in favor of SSC Yanceyville Operating Co. LLC — doing business as Brian Health Center & Rehabilitation/Yanceyville — and determined the lower court did not abuse its discretion by finding the medical expert's testimony insufficient and striking portions her affidavit as contradictory. U.S. Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr., writing for the panel, said that medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS