Wright Medical Hit With Suit To Halt $4B Sale To Stryker

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- Medical device company Wright Medical Group was hit with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Wednesday seeking to halt its proposed $4 billion acquisition by Stryker Corp. because key information about the deal has allegedly been omitted from public disclosures. Stockholder John Thompson filed suit against Wright, its officers and Stryker alleging that a solicitation statement filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is "false and misleading" because it failed to include certain financial projections. "The disclosure of projected financial information is material because it provides stockholders with a basis to project the future financial performance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS