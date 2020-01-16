Hospira Says Its $70M Loss Makes IP Safe Harbor 'Illusory'

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit’s decision to uphold a $70 million infringement verdict against Hospira Inc. tied to its biosimilar version of Amgen Inc.'s Epogen “calls into question the continuing viability" of a safe harbor for drug development and approval, Hospira has told the full court. The Pfzer Inc. unit said Wednesday that the panel’s ruling undermines a Patent Act safe harbor that allows infringement specifically for the development and submission of new drugs to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The biosimilar batches at issue were used to generate data to request Hospira's product be approved under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act,...

