High Court Kicks Catholic Pension Case Back To Puerto Rico

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:13 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court sent a battle between Puerto Rico's Catholic Church and Catholic schoolteachers back to the territory's court system Monday, ruling a Puerto Rican court didn't have the authority to order sheriffs to seize assets from the church in an attempt to cover $4.7 million in teacher pensions. The high court said in a per curiam order that Puerto Rico's Court of First Instance shouldn't have issued the payment and seizure orders, because the case was on the U.S. federal court system's docket at the time. The order granted review of the case, but vacated a decision of the...

