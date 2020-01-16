ACLU Fights For Habeas Review For Migrants At High Court

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union argued that migrants have the constitutional right to challenge early denials in the asylum process at the federal district courts, urging the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to strike down a statute that limits review. In its first brief since the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case last year, the ACLU asked the justices to uphold the Ninth Circuit’s decision that an Immigration and Nationality Act provision that limits habeas review of decisions to initially evaluate a person's asylum eligibility — known as a "credible fear" determination — violates the U.S. Constitution's suspension clause, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS