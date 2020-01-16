Microsoft Tells Fed. Circ. Uniloc Owes Fees For Dupe IP Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp. urged the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to find Uniloc 2017 LLC owes attorney fees for filing a “frivolous” infringement suit involving a security patent that is nearly identical to another patent, arguing that the case is exceptional and warrants fees, even though the parties agreed to a stipulated dismissal. In a 19-page brief, Microsoft argued that Uniloc never should have filed its January 2019 lawsuit accusing Microsoft’s PlayReady products of infringing its patented method of determining the trustworthiness of remotely located devices. If Uniloc had conducted a pre-suit investigation, Microsoft said, it would have discovered that its patent was...

