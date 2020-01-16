Hedge Fund Can't Add Trash Talk Claim To Fee Fight

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A judge said on Wednesday that it is too late for a hedge fund to amend its defamation claim against a broker to include allegations that the broking company owner called the fund a "sinking ship," as he refused to widen a dispute over unpaid fees. Chief Master Matthew Marsh said the added pleadings by Astra Asset Management against Musst Investments LLP over the alleged conversation, which is said to have taken place on a Tube train in London, would create a new claim that would be barred under a statute of limitations. Adding the latest assertions would not make much...

