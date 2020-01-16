Teco Says Guatemala Has No Intention Of Paying $35M Award

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- U.S.-based Teco Energy Inc. told a D.C. federal judge that stronger measures should be taken to make Guatemala pay an arbitration award worth $35 million because the Central American nation has no intention of ever paying it. Teco said Wednesday that Guatemala has spent almost three years trying to evade and postpone the final judgment of the award. Following a December appeal to the D.C. Circuit that Teco called yet another attempt to avoid payment, it asked for clearance to enforce the award payment. “At every stage, Guatemala has prolonged the enforcement proceedings through a number of maneuvers designed to resist...

