Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A New York judge who got into ethical hot water while representing his daughter and an Oklahoma attorney who had a "malleable" relationship with the truth lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. New York Judicial oversight officials in the Empire State castigated a Mount Vernon jurist who represented his daughter in court and “repeatedly and gratuitously” identified himself as a judge. The censure for Mount Vernon City Court Judge William Edwards stemmed from three occasions in 2015 and 2016 when he appeared as his daughter’s lawyer in an upstate...

