5 Firms Guide Global Blue's €2.3B Merger With Far Point

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 11:23 AM EST) -- Global Blue detailed plans Thursday to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Far Point that values the private equity-backed tax-free shopping and payments company at €2.3 billion ($2.56 billion), in a deal shaped by five law firms. Switzerland-based Global Blue, which is owned by Silver Lake and Partners Group and is represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Niederer Kraft Frey, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will go public by combining with Far Point Acquisition Corp., a SPAC co-sponsored by Third Point LLC and former NYSE President Thomas W. Farley. Far Point...

