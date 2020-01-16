Debevoise Helps As HarbourVest Wraps Up New $2.61B Fund

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- Boston-based HarbourVest Partners, working with Debevoise & Plimpton, has closed its latest fund after receiving $2.61 billion from limited partners, with plans to target private equity, growth equity and venture capital investments in businesses based in North America, the firm said Thursday. The investment vehicle from HarbourVest Partners LLC, called HarbourVest Fund XI, eclipsed its original fundraising goal of $2 billion, according to a statement. It represents the firm's 11th flagship U.S. private equity fund. "We continue to see strong demand for primary partnership funds, especially among U.S. investors that are new to private markets, and global investors seeking exposure to...

