Frazier Healthcare Amasses More Than $617M For Latest Fund

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners said Thursday it has finalized its latest investment vehicle after raising more than $617 million from limited partners, with plans to invest in life sciences companies that are focused on the development and commercialization of novel medical treatments. The fund, billed as Frazier Life Sciences X LP, surpassed its original target and was oversubscribed, according to a statement. The new fund is the third dedicated life sciences investment vehicle raised by Frazier Healthcare since its formation in 1991, and brings the total capital raised by the firm to date to almost $4.8 billion, Frazier Healthcare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS