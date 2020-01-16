UK Moves To Disqualify Execs Over Construction Price-Fixing

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 5:14 PM GMT) -- Britain’s antitrust watchdog said Thursday that it has started proceedings to disqualify two executives of a construction company that broke competition law by fixing its prices with two other businesses. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has begun director disqualification proceedings in the High Court of Northern Ireland against Eoin McCann and Francis McCann, two directors at FP McCann Ltd. The regulator said it issued the proceedings on Wednesday after finding that the directors’ conduct breached U.K. competition law. “The Northern Ireland High Court will now be required to decide whether to make a disqualification order against Mr. Eoin McCann...

