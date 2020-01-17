Commerce Imposes Duties On Belgian, Italian Steel Imports

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will hit steel plate imports from Belgium and Italy with final duties of up to 16.2% after finding that some of the countries' exporters are selling their products at unfairly low prices. Belgian companies will face duties ranging from 4.75% to 16.14%, and Italian producers will be subject to duties ranging from 1.44% to 16.44% to level the playing field on sales of carbon and alloy steel plate products in the U.S., Commerce said in two Federal Register notices published Friday. Commerce launched a probe into whether steel plate imports from Belgium and Italy were being...

