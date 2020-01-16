Watchdog Says White House's Ukraine Aid Freeze Broke Law

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- A congressional watchdog ruled Thursday that the Trump administration violated federal law when it froze military aid to Ukraine to further its own policy agenda. The Government Accountability Office said that by withholding for policy reasons funds Congress had appropriated to the Pentagon for military assistance to Ukraine, the White House's Office of Management and Budget violated the Impoundment Control Act. "Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," the GAO said. The GAO's decision comes as the Senate on Thursday formally opened President Donald Trump's...

