Investor Elliott To Snub Capgemini's New €3.7B Bid For Altran

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- Activist investor Elliott declared Thursday that it will not tender its Altran shares to the company's suitor Capgemini, even after Capgemini's buyout offer was sweetened to €3.73 billion ($4.15 billion), and added it may continue to build its stake in the engineering consulting firm. The revelation from Elliott Investment Management LP comes after Capgemini SE on Tuesday upped its €14 per Altran Technologies SA share offer to €14.50 and labeled the bid its best and final offer, meaning there will be no future increases, amid pressure from the activist investor. In a filing with Euronext Paris, Elliott disclosed that it does...

