Merck Says Ax Of $2.5B Patent Win A 'Disaster For Innovation'

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- Merck & Co.'s Idenix subsidiary urged the full Federal Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider a decision that wiped out a $2.5 billion verdict in a patent dispute with Gilead Sciences Inc., saying the ruling "threatens disaster for innovation." In a 2-1 precedential ruling in October, the Federal Circuit affirmed a Delaware federal court's decision that Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC's hepatitis C treatment patent didn't adequately explain how to make the treatment. The appeals court also found the patent lacks a sufficient written description and declined to reinstate what had been the largest patent verdict in history. However, Idenix argued Wednesday that the decision "announces...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS