6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-AT&T Worker's Medical Leave Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to breathe new life into a former AT&T Mobility Services sales worker's suit claiming she had to quit her job after taking medical leave and raising concerns about fraud, saying she couldn't show the company pushed her out. A three-judge panel on Wednesday backed a lower court's decision granting AT&T's mobile phone subsidiary summary judgment in former employee Kristina Vonderhaar's suit claiming the company flouted the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and Kentucky state law. For one thing, in her opposition brief, Vonderhaar expanded her claim that AT&T interfered with her FMLA rights with new...

