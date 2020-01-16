DOJ Urges Justices To Back Immigration Court Review Limits

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The federal government fought back against a Lebanese citizen's bid to allow circuit courts to review certain immigration court denials for foreign citizens with criminal histories, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to keep that avenue for judicial review closed. The U.S. Department of Justice argued Wednesday that the so-called "criminal alien bar," which limits circuit court review of deportation orders against foreign citizens with criminal convictions, also bars court review of denied requests for relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, a treaty the U.S. signed in 1988. Nidal Nasrallah, a former U.S. green card holder who claimed he will...

